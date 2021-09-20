 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff man arrested in stabbing
Scottsbluff man arrested in stabbing

A 40-year-old Scottsbluff man faces charges after allegedly stabbing another man Sunday.

Scottsbluff Police arrested Albert Ramirez on charges of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson told the Star-Herald.

Wasson said a 46-year-old man reported he had been stabbed at about 11:30 p.m. as he and Ramirez were walking in the 1600 block of 14th Avenue. The man, who Wasson said is related to Ramirez, told police he didn’t know why Ramirez had allegedly stabbed him. Officers did not locate a weapon.

The man was treated and released at Regional West Medical Center.

