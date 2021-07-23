Scottsbluff man arrested on charges after rollover

Scottsbluff Police arrested a 20-year-old Scottsbluff man on a charges after he struck a sign in a rollover Thursday.
Tucker Straub, 20, of Scottsbluff, faces charges of driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcohol and reckless driving.
At approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Avenue B and Rugger Drive in response to a rollover motor vehicle crash. The investigation revealed Tucker Straub, 20 of Scottsbluff, driving a Ford F-150, had been traveling north on Avenue B at a high rate of speed. Straub attempted to slow to turn onto Rugger Drive, but was unable to slow enough to do so, and the pickup collided with the Regional West Medical Center sign. The crash caused damage to the sign, pickup and landscaping.
The collision caused the pickup to come to rest on its passenger’s side. Officers conducted an investigation was conducted and Straub was arrested and jailed at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
Also assisting with the investigation and response were the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance.