Scottsbluff man arrested on charges after rollover

At approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Avenue B and Rugger Drive in response to a rollover motor vehicle crash. The investigation revealed Tucker Straub, 20 of Scottsbluff, driving a Ford F-150, had been traveling north on Avenue B at a high rate of speed. Straub attempted to slow to turn onto Rugger Drive, but was unable to slow enough to do so, and the pickup collided with the Regional West Medical Center sign. The crash caused damage to the sign, pickup and landscaping.