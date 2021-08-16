Scottsbluff man arrested on sexual assault charge

A Scottsbluff man has been charged with three counts in a sexual assault investigation.

Andrew Brannan, 21, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with first-degree forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony; pandering, a Class II felony; and soliciting prostitution, a Class I misdemeanor,

According to an arrest affidavit, an investigation began after a sexual assault had been reported to the Scottsbluff Police Department. A sergeant determined the alleged assault had occurred in the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Department.

An investigator interviewed Brannan on July 30, who advised he had met with a woman about 10 times. In his statements, he told an investigator that in his last sexual encounter with the woman that he had offered her $20 in exchange for her performing a sex act. He alleged he had paid for sex at least four times.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brannan and the woman had been involved in an act that had apparently begun as a consensual act, but the woman reported to have turned non-consensual.

In the latest encounter, he allegedly told police he had picked up the woman, brought her to his house and sexual acts occurred.