Scottsbluff man arrested on sexual assault charge

A 26-year-old Scottsbluff man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in 2019.

A charge of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, a Class II felony, was filed against Ramon Chavez Jr. and he was arraigned Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police investigator had been investigating several reports involving abuse reports involving a 15-year-old girl. In August 2019, the girl had run away from her home for about 24 hours and when she returned, the foster parent had found several sexually-explicit images and videos of the girl. The phone was turned over to law enforcement on Sept. 11, 2019. Police obtained a search warrant for the phone.

In an interview with police, the girl alleged Chavez had sex with her, though she said it only occurred on one occasion.

On Jan. 22, 2021, police questioned Chavez, who said he had met the girl on social media and he thought she was 12 to 14 years old. At the time that he was allegedly involved with the girl, he told police that he was 23 years old.

Bond in the case was filed at 10 percent of $250,000. Chavez is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.

