Scottsbluff man arrested on shoplifting, drug charges

A Scottsbluff man faces charges of felony shoplifting and drug possession after an arrest at a Scottsbluff store.
On March 19, officers arrested Austen E. Ferguson, 24, of Scottsbluff, on charges of theft by shoplifting, a Class IV felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony; and second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class III misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police officer arrested Ferguson after responding to Menard’s regarding a report of shoplifting. The officer made contact with Ferguson, who allegedly was shown on surveillance video attempting to conceal several items under a vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers located gloves that had bee reported stolen. Employees also reported a butane lighter and charger had been stolen.
During a search of Ferguson, officers located a syringe, with wite residue in his pocket. During a second search, officers reported locating a baggie with a white crystal substance, believed to be methamphetamine.
Ferguson, who was arraigned on charges Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court, is being held on a $12,500 bond. He is next scheduled to appear on April 1.
In other drug related cases in Scotts Bluff County Court this week:
— Jennifer L. Olsen, 46, of Torrington, was arraigned Monday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is next scheduled to appear in court on April 1. Her bond is set at $10,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police responded on March 20, at about 7:10 a.m., to a woman reporting her car was occupied by three strange people. Arriving officers did not observe anyone in the vehicle and it was locked.
An officer asked the woman if she used drugs and for permission to search the woman. The woman allowed a search, but then attempted to conceal an item in her jacket pocket. The officer located a pipe, with a white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. During a search at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, officers located a baggie of .11 grams of methamphetamine.
— Jerry Ybarra Jr., 37, of Scottsbluff, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony. Ybarra was arraigned on charges in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday and is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Monday.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy sought to arrest Ybarra on an outstanding warrant on March 23 in the 800 block of 19th Avenue. After the deputy made contact with Ybarra, the man walked to a bedroom, where the officer could see him move a syringe off a bed and onto the floor.
The deputy searched Ybarra, locating a small baggy with a brown substance which the deputy identified as black tar heroin. The man gave the deputy permission to search the shop, and the deputy reported finding a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.
— Samantha Hightower, alias Samantha Hernandez, 37, of Scottsbluff, was arrested on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class II felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, an informant working with a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the WING task force arranged a controlled purchase from Hightower on April 14, 2020. The informant met Hightower in the parking lot of a Scottsbluff business, then went to a Scottsbluff gas station, where the informant and Hightower exchanged cash for a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
The substance was confirmed by the state lab to be methamphetamine and weighed nearly 1.5 grams.
Hightower was arraigned on charges Wednesday and is next scheduled to appear in Scotts Bluff County Court for a preliminary hearing on March 29. Bond in the case was set at $150,000.
— Beau Sauner, 38, of Scottsbluff, appeared on Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police responded on March 22 to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle in the 2400 block of Avenue D. The officer observed the man slumped over the driver’s seat, holding the keys to the vehicle.
The officer made contact with Sauner, who he described as having bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and being unsteady on his feat. The officer gave a preliminary breath test to the man, who tested at .139. The man said that he was homeless and he was initially placed into civil protective custody. However, during a pat down search of the man at the detention center, officers located four small baggies containing a white crystalline residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. Sauner is being held on a $10,000 bail. He is next scheduled to appear in court on April 1.
— Kathleen Landreth, 29, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police officer stopped a vehicle with no plates at the intersection of W. 17th Street and Avenue I at about 4:19 p.m. on March 20. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Landreth and a records search determined the woman had a warrant for her arrest. The woman was taken into custody.
The officer searched the vehicle, locating a pink zipper pouch in a purse on the passenger side of the vehicle. Inside the pouch, the officer reported locating several syringes and two plastic tubes containing white residue. The residue tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
The woman is being held on a $10,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on March 29.