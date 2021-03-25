Scottsbluff man arrested on shoplifting, drug charges

— Samantha Hightower, alias Samantha Hernandez, 37, of Scottsbluff, was arrested on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class II felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, an informant working with a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the WING task force arranged a controlled purchase from Hightower on April 14, 2020. The informant met Hightower in the parking lot of a Scottsbluff business, then went to a Scottsbluff gas station, where the informant and Hightower exchanged cash for a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

The substance was confirmed by the state lab to be methamphetamine and weighed nearly 1.5 grams.

Hightower was arraigned on charges Wednesday and is next scheduled to appear in Scotts Bluff County Court for a preliminary hearing on March 29. Bond in the case was set at $150,000.

— Beau Sauner, 38, of Scottsbluff, appeared on Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police responded on March 22 to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle in the 2400 block of Avenue D. The officer observed the man slumped over the driver’s seat, holding the keys to the vehicle.