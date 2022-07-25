 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsbluff man charged in pursuit that exceed 50 mph over the speed limit

  • 0
Scottsbluff man charged in pursuit that exceed 50 mph over the speed limit

Rusty Dobrinski

Authorities arrested a Scottsbluff man Wednesday, July 20 on charges involving a high-speed chase that occurred two days prior.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police arrested Rusty Dobrinski, 33, Wednesday, July 20, at about 11:35 p.m. at a residence in Terrytown. Officers had received information that the man, who had a warrant for his arrest, had been seen there. 

Police had identified Dorbinski as the suspected driver in a pursuit that had occurred on July 18.

According to court documents, he was found with several articles of marijuana on him. He was also identified as the man who allegedly led officers in a pursuit on July 18. During the pursuit, authorities allege, Dobrinski traveled on Avenue B in excess of 80 miles per hour in a zone where the speed limit was just 30 miles per hour. He is also accused of having ran a red light at the intersection of Avenue B and West Overland.

People are also reading…

Dobrinski has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court on charges of willful reckless driving, a Class III misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class IV felony; and possessing less than one ounce of marijuana, an infraction.

He appeared Friday for arraignment and is being held on a $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News