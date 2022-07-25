Scottsbluff man charged in pursuit that exceeded 50 mph over the speed limit

Authorities arrested a Scottsbluff man Wednesday, July 20 on charges involving a high-speed chase that occurred two days prior.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police arrested Rusty Dobrinski, 33, Wednesday, July 20, at about 11:35 p.m. at a residence in Terrytown. Officers had received information that the man, who had a warrant for his arrest, had been seen there.

Police had identified Dorbinski as the suspected driver in a pursuit that had occurred on July 18.

According to court documents, he was found with several articles of marijuana on him. He was also identified as the man who allegedly led officers in a pursuit on July 18. During the pursuit, authorities allege, Dobrinski traveled on Avenue B in excess of 80 miles per hour in a zone where the speed limit was just 30 miles per hour. He is also accused of having ran a red light at the intersection of Avenue B and West Overland.

Dobrinski has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court on charges of willful reckless driving, a Class III misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class IV felony; and possessing less than one ounce of marijuana, an infraction.

He appeared Friday for arraignment and is being held on a $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.