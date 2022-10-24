 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff man charged with alleged sexual assault on girl

County prosecutors have charged a Scottsbluff man on allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl.

Prosecutors have charged Boice McFarland, 43, with three counts of child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; two counts of first-degree, forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony; and one count of third-degree sexual assault, a Class I misdemeanor, according to Scotts Bluff County Court records.

According to an affidavit filed, an investigation began in late August. A Gering High School school resource officer contacted Scottsbluff Police after school authorities had received information about McFarland allegedly assaulting the girl and giving her “hush” money to keep quiet about the incidents. 

Documents report that, during an interview at the CAPstone, a child advocacy center, on Sept. 1, the girl denied the allegations against McFarland. However, on Sept. 4, a relative of the girl contacted police, reporting that the woman had told the relative she had lied during her CAPstone interview and alleging that she had been sexually assaulted as recently as the summer of 2022.

An investigating officer contacted the girl again and authorities conducted another forensic interview with the girl. During that interview CAPstone, the girl alleged McFarland had sexually assaulted her three times and that she was 16 and 17 years old when she reported the assaults occurred, according to the affidavit. Police identify the girl as being intellectually disabled in its report, and with the cognition of a sixth grade age level based off information provided by school officials. 

The girl underwent a forensic medical examination the next day at Regional West Medical Center. According to affidavits, the girl reported that the assaults happened in March and April 2022 during that examination. 

Police made repeated attempts to interview McFarland during the investigation. He was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to the affidavit. 

McFarland is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 7. Bond was set at 10% of $750,000.

Boice McFarland
Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

