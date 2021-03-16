Scottsbluff man charged with sexual assault

A Scottsbluff man is accused of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl.

Ephroem P. Lovato, 19, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault on a minor, a Class II felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Gering Police investigator had been called to a Gering school after a student and her mother spoke to a counselor about a possible sexual assault.

The girl and her mother told police that the girl, 15, had been invited to a friend’s house on Feb. 7 and she went out with Lovato.

The girl told an officer the two had gone to a Gering park, with plans to have sex made over social media as the two had exchanged messages. The girl said she did not believe they would have sex.

In a forensic interview, the girl told an investigator she felt pressured to have sex and some sexual acts had been forced. She alleged she suffered injuries in the encounter, and took photos.

Police interviewed Lovato, who told them that the sex had been consensual. However, the investigator noted in the affidavit that the girl was 15, under the age of consent in Nebraska.

Lovato was arraigned on Monday and bond in the case has been set at $200,000. He is next scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

