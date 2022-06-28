 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Scottsbluff Star-Herald Online is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Nebraska Community College Foundation
top story

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

  • 0
Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Barry Neal

A Scottsbluff man was taken into custody earlier this month on multiple charges including alleged terroristic threats, domestic assault and false imprisonment. Officers arrested Barry Neal, 50, on Saturday, June 18.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, officers were dispatched to the home by a woman who said Neal, her estranged husband, was threatening her with a firearm. She alleged he’d told her he was armed with knives and would fight with law enforcement.

However, he was located at his residence on Page Drive near Highway 26 and taken into custody without incident.

Two Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with Neal’s estranged wife, the report stated. She told them he had taken the keys to their vehicles and, at one point, wouldn’t let her leave the property. She told police that he allegedly told her he’d kill her and pointed a handgun at her head.

She was able to retrieve the handgun while Neal slept and left the residence, the report added. Since Neal is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

People are also reading…

The woman said she had also found a bag of a white substance in Neal’s boot. This substance was later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Neal was charged with making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony, possessing a deadly weapon while being a prohibited person, third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment and possession of methamphetamine.

Bond was set at 10 percent of $700,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

 Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff, died in a crash Saturday in Deuel County. Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, the driver of a semi that struck the vehicle Rodriguez was a passenger in has been jailed on charges in connection with the crash.  

Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

Lance Eugene Gibbons, 54, is being sought on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said he is considered armed and dangerous. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News