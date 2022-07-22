Scottsbluff man charged with strangling, assaulting pregnant girlfriend

A Scottsbluff man was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting and strangling his pregnant girlfriend in June while her children were in the house.

Adric Blanco, 33, was charged with two felonies for assault: a Class III charge for assaulting a pregnant woman and a Class IIIA charge for strangulation. He was also charged with three Class I misdemeanors for negligent child abuse.

Court documents allege that just before midnight on June 27, Scottsbluff Police Officers responded to the 500 block of West 14th Street in response to a 911 call. They made contact with an injured woman who told them her boyfriend, Blanco, had hit and strangled her. She said she was three weeks away from giving birth.

The woman told officers she and Blanco had been arguing about him using her car, and that he had allegedly struck her with an open hand several times across the face. She alleged he had grabbed her throat during the argument, preventing her from breathing but not from losing consciousness.

The woman told police that she tried to defend herself with a pickle jar, but it was not effective and she accused Blanco of having smashed it against his own head. Officers later found broken glass and smashed pickles in the bedroom, as well as other signs of a struggle.

According to the reports, officers then took pictures of the woman’s bruises and she said Blanco had also assaulted her the week prior, but she’d invited him back to try to work things through.

One officer talked with the three children in the house at the time. The children alleged that Blanco had been yelling at their mother and later came downstairs and told them she was the devil. He then left the house.

Blanco is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 1. His bond was set at 10% of $500,000.