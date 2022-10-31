 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scottsbluff man convicted of assaulting officer dies behind bars

  • 0

A Scottsbluff man charged with assaulting a police officer with a knife in 2017 has died while serving time in the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) reported that Phillip M. Garcia, 26, died on Saturday, Oct. 29. The cause of death is under investigation. He was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft by unlawful taking, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Scottsbluff man convicted of assaulting officer dies behind bars

Phillip Garcia

On July 27, 2017, Scottsbluff Police Department officers arrested Garcia for domestic assault where he slashed two tires on his girlfriend’s vehicle. While fleeing from officers, he cut one officer in the face with an eight-inch folding knife. He was also charged for a separate incident where he stole stereo equipment from his grandmother and pawned it off.

Garcia was sentenced to prison in 2018.

People are also reading…

Under state law, whenever an inmate dies in NDCS custody or while being apprehended by law enforcement, a grand jury is summoned to conduct an investigation.

Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).
0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News