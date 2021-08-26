Scottsbluff man convicted of sexually assaulting paramedic student

The woman testified that on the first incident, she pulled her body back and told him no. After that first incident, she said, as they returned to an area called the “Air Lock,” she testified Betancur stayed back to walk with her and he put his arm around her, in her hip area, pulling her toward him.

On a later call, she testified, Betancur grabbed her in the upper thigh area. The woman suffered bruising in that area, which Gering Police Officer Kristen Massie photographed after being contacted by the woman.

During the assaults, the woman testified, she felt trapped, as Betancur had grabbed her, she was in confined spaces, and she also feared retaliation because of Betancur’s position. As she left for the day, she testified Betancur told her he would “make her life a living hell” if she told anyone what had occurred.

After leaving at the end of shift, Betancur contacted the woman twice via messages. In one text message, Betancur texted her: “What? No kiss bye.” Later, he sent her a message via social media and asked if anything that happened that day had made her uncomfortable. The woman did not respond to the text messages.