Scottsbluff man convicted of sexually assaulting paramedic student

Does potential workplace harassment rise to the level of a criminal case?
That was the question that a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury considered in the trial of Monty Bentancur, 50, of Scottsbluff. Jurors heard testimony Wednesday and Thursday, with Betancur tried on charges of tampering with a witness, a Class IV felony; first-degree false imprisonment, a Class IIIA felony; and two counts of third-degree sexual assault without consent, a Class I misdemeanor. The jury convicted Betancur on all four counts.
Charges against Betancur stemmed from an Oct. 11, 2020, assault of a woman who had been working at the time at Valley Ambulance.
The Star-Herald does not identify sexual assault victims and other women who testified in the case are not being identified to avoid identifying the woman through work or other connections.
The woman had served with the Gering Fire Department for three years when she had enrolled in the WNCC paramedic course, which involves a partnership with Valley Ambulance and Regional West Medical Center. As part of the program, the woman testified, she was required to complete 675 of field and clinical training hours, which required ride-alongs with Valley Ambulance. Valley Ambulance is the only ambulance service that WNCC partners with for the course, which may be because there are few ambulance services in the Panhandle that aren’t affiliated with Valley Ambulance.
The woman, who testified said she had ambitions to be a flight nurse, said she knew Betancur previously, and he was one of five preceptors, or teachers, in the program. On the day of Oct. 11, she was working a 12-hour shift at Valley Ambulance and Betancur, as senior paramedic, headed that shift.
During the shift, she alleged, Betancur kissed her twice. She also testified that he put his arm around her buttock area, staying behind to walk in an ambulance bay with the woman. She also testified that he had grabbed her leg during a call, leaving bruises.
She said the first assault occurred as she and Betancur were alone after having responded to a local nursing home and having transported.
One of the incidents happened at Regional West Medical Center, after Betancur, another paramedic Taylor Severyn and the woman responded to a local nursing home. The woman and Betancur had walked to an ambulance to clean it after the call when she said he grabbed her arm, pulling her into him and kissed her on the lips. The second incident occurred at Valley Ambulance, she said, while Betancur was teaching the woman skills on lifting ambulance beds. Again, she testified, he grabbed her, pulling her into him and kissing her.
At the time Betancur kissed her, she testified, they were both wearing masks as required for COVID-19 precautions.
“I was kind of in shock at the time,” she said of the first incident. “Because he was the preceptor. Someone we were supposed to trust to help us and instead he was taking advantage of me at that time.”
The woman testified that on the first incident, she pulled her body back and told him no. After that first incident, she said, as they returned to an area called the “Air Lock,” she testified Betancur stayed back to walk with her and he put his arm around her, in her hip area, pulling her toward him.
On a later call, she testified, Betancur grabbed her in the upper thigh area. The woman suffered bruising in that area, which Gering Police Officer Kristen Massie photographed after being contacted by the woman.
During the assaults, the woman testified, she felt trapped, as Betancur had grabbed her, she was in confined spaces, and she also feared retaliation because of Betancur’s position. As she left for the day, she testified Betancur told her he would “make her life a living hell” if she told anyone what had occurred.
After leaving at the end of shift, Betancur contacted the woman twice via messages. In one text message, Betancur texted her: “What? No kiss bye.” Later, he sent her a message via social media and asked if anything that happened that day had made her uncomfortable. The woman did not respond to the text messages.
However, the woman did disclose the assaults that night to a friend, a fellow firefighter who took the stand on Wednesday. The friend testified that the victim had been upset and crying as she told her about the incidents that happened to her. The next day, the victim contacted Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers, and he met with her, advising her to report the assaults to WNCC because of her student role at the time of the assaults. After meeting with fFlowers, the victim and her friend contacted a Regional West Medical Center security officer the following morning, hoping to obtain video of the assault. The security officer contacted police, who did obtain video of Betancur putting his arm around the woman’s hips.
Scottsbluff Police Investigator Joe Rohrer testified that police attempted to get additional video from Valley Ambulance, but due to technical difficulties, that video was unusable in the investigation. The video was described as being “snowy,” like an old television set and Rohrer said they could not see items or persons.
Interviews that Rohrer and Scottsbluff Police Officer Samuel Griess had with Betancur were introduced into evidence. In the interview with Rohrer, which happened four days after the assaults, Betancur denies that he kissed the woman, but also says he doesn’t remember or that he may have in saying hello and goodbye. He was also asked about grabbing the woman, which he denies.
Prosecutor Danielle Larson was able to introduce the testimony of one woman, who testified Wednesday. Like the victim, the woman had been a student in the WNCC paramedic program in approximately 2004. She testified that Betancur had made inappropriate statements to her and had brushed against her buttock area with his pelvic area.
The woman reported Betancur to WNCC, Regional West Medical Center and Valley Ambulance officials, she testified she was able to complete her training at Regional West. Since receiving her paramedic license, she testified, she has never worked with ambulance services in Scotts Bluff County, instead spending the bulk of her career working in Goshen County.
Additional women who may have complained about interactions with Betancur were listed as possible witnesses but did not take the stand and two of the women were not called to testify during a pre-trial hearing in which the judge weighed whether or not testimony related to “prior bad acts” would be allowed during trial. According to court documents, a woman who did testify in that pre-trial hearing said she believed other woman had dropped out of the paramedic program due to advances by Betancur. She had worked with Betancur for three years, but because she had testified she had not witnessed him inappropriately touch a female, her testimony was not allowed.
Betancur did take the stand in his own defense. Unlike during the police interviews, he denied adamantly that he had kissed the woman or that he had grabbed her thigh. During the call in which he was accused of grabbing the woman’s thigh, he testified that he was too busy doing duties like entering information into a machine that monitored the patient’s condition, monitoring her breathing and other activities to have been able to have groped the woman.
Colleagues of Betancur, including Severyn, who testified he had not seen anything that day, a longtime paramedic Tim Francisco and Valley Ambulance president Randy Meininger testified for the defense. Severyn and Francisco had worked on the day the assaults occurred, but had not seen the assaults occurred. Severyn and Francisco testified the woman had not disclosed the assaults to them and they did not notice signs of her being upset. Meininger testified that he had been contacted by police about the investigation, directly contacted by Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer and urged to let officers conduct their investigation. They concluded the investigation in December 2020, and Meininger testified he did not conduct any workplace investigation.
It is not known if WNCC conducted any investigation, but the victim in the case did testify that she was unable to complete the paramedic program. She testified that WNCC and Valley Ambulance both denied accommodations for her to complete her field training hours without guaranteeing she would not have contact with Betancur, despite her having obtained a protection order against the man.
In closing arguments, Betancur’s attorney, William Madelung, told the jury the victim lied and made up the accusations. He referred to national media stories on sexual assaults in which he said the victims make false accusations for reasons from seeking attention, mental health problems or seeking money. He questioned that she did not report the assaults during the day, and it “did not make sense” that Betancur kissed the woman while wearing a mask.
“I think this is more or less, well, believe the woman no matter what she says kind of thing, which seems to be popular in society today,” he said. “That’s a good bumper sticker, but when it comes down to the nitty gritty of deciding who’s going to be punished for what, that doesn’t strike me as a good philosophy to run society under.”
Larson countered Madelung’s statements, noting the victim was the only person in the case who had been consistent after having told her story to an estimated eight people, between her friend, police and testifying. She was also the only person who had lost anything, having lost her career goals. Despite a previous history having been reported to his employer, she said, Betancur continued in his positions and in a role as a preceptor.
“Look at how being a sexual assault victim impacts your career,” she said, saying that any biases in the case were in the defendant’s favor. “She lost everything. WNCC — without approving alternate means of hours, she couldn’t collect them ... and her dreams of being a flight paramedic are grounded, because she reported what someone did to her. And even in the face of all of that loss, she hasn’t once tried to recant or indicate that what she said was false.”
Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m.