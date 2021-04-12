Scottsbluff man faces charges after assaulting tenant’s son

A Scottsbluff man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a teen as he demanded rent be paid.

Gering Police officers arrested Kuldip Singh, 59, on charges of committing intentional child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; disturbing the peace, a Class III misdemeanor; and second-degree trespassing, a Class II misdemeanor. Singh’s driver’s license listed him as of Torrington, but he was arrested at his Scottsbluff home.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gering Police were called on April 9 to a residence in the 1300 block of 13th Street about a disturbance between a juvenile and a landlord.

Police made contact with Crystal Lessert via telephone, who reported that her son had been assaulted and she had the assault on video. The woman told police she was out of town and identified her landlord as Kuldip Singh.

At the scene, officers interviewed the woman’s 17-year-old son, who said he had been awakened by Singh pounding at the door and Singh confronted him about paying rent. The teen said that Singh forced himself into the house, grabbed him by the throat and pushed him. The teen said he pushed the man back and tried to push on his arm to force him to let him go. He called for a friend for help and Singh left after he told him he was calling police.