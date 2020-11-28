 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff man faces charges in homicide
Scottsbluff Police have released additional details in the investigation of a homicide.

Gregory Moore, 54, of Scottsbluff, has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer. He is accused in the death of 23-year-old Fernando Camacho-McBride.

Spencer said that police contacted Moore at an apartment in the 100 block of E. 15th Street after being dispatched to do a welfare check on Moore on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Police have not released many details in the investigation and due to the holiday, court filings have not been available.

Spencer said an autopsy had been collected Saturday and results of the autopsy and additional evidence would be forwarded to the county attorney’s office. He said the investigation is ongoing.

