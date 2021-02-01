Scottsbluff man faces sexual assault charge

A 37-year-old Scottsbluff man has been jailed on allegations of sexually assaulting a teen girl.

Robert Medina, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with five counts of first-degree sexual assault on a child, a Class IB felony.

According to an arrest affidavit in Medina’s case, a Scottsbluff Police investigator had been notified of a now-17-year-old girl alleging sexual assault. The girl alleged she been sexually assaulted on a daily basis by Medina between the ages of 13 and 16 years old, including Medina forcing the girl her to have sexual intercourse.

She said that the assaults stopped when she was 16 years old and the girl resisted Medina sexually assaulting her. At that time, she said, Medina made threats that he would shoot her and then himself if she disclosed the sexual assaults.

The girl had disclosed the sexual assaults to a friend, and then a relative, which lead to a child abuse report being made and police notified. The girl was able to provide details about the assaults and identifying marks about Medina during the interviews with police.

An investigator arrested Medina the evening of Jan. 29. He was arraigned Monday on Scotts Bluff County Court and bond has been set at $500,000.

