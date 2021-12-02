Scottsbluff man, Gering woman arrested in bust at Scottsbluff hotel

In just the 30 minutes prior to calling law enforcement, staff reported four individuals in vehicles had appeared. At the time police were called, he was reported to be with a woman in his own vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located several people in the hotel parking lot, which staff reported to have come from the hotel room. Officers attempted to make contact with Nguyen at his hotel room, but he did not answer the door. A couple of minutes later, he exited the room with a woman identified as Deja Sunrhodes, 21, and he was wearing a black backpack. Police searching him found more than $1,000 in cash in his pant’s pocket.

Police obtained a search warrant for the hotel room, locating 56 pills of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, a revolver and several rounds of ammunition, as well as a butcher cleaver.

Sunrhodes, of Gering, has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction. Police searching Sunrhodes bag found a broken glass pipe, which tested positive for methamphetamine, and several straws with residue.

Sunrhodes is being held on a $10,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court later this month. Nguyen is being held on a $145,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Monday, Dec. 6.

Another woman that police made contact with at the hotel, Amy Simms, 42, was cited on a misdemeanor charge of providing false information.

