Scottsbluff man, Gering woman arrested in bust at Scottsbluff hotel

A 32-year-old man is accused of selling drugs while staying at a Scottsbluff hotel.
Khanh Van Nguyen, identified as having a Scottsbluff address but an Arizona driver’s license, has been arraigned in Scotts Bluff County Court on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon/prohibited person, a Class ID felony; possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class II felony; possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl), a Class II felony; and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
The filing also charges Nguyen with use of currency in a drug-transaction and seeks forfeiture of $1,182 in funds in connection with a Nov. 30 arrest.
According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites, located on 902 Winter Creek Drive, in Scottsbluff, about suspicious activity on Nov. 30, about 4:04 p.m. A manager reported a lot of traffic in and out of a room at the hotel and believed drug activity to be occurring.
The manager alleged three women had been at the room, each leaving separately crying and acting strangely. Staff also observed the man coming down and going outside with a black backpack and going to his vehicle or another vehicle and that an exchange of some kind appeared to be happening. In one exchange, staff reported witnessing him drop something to a man and the man giving him something back and he added to what appeared to be a stack of cash.
In just the 30 minutes prior to calling law enforcement, staff reported four individuals in vehicles had appeared. At the time police were called, he was reported to be with a woman in his own vehicle.
When officers arrived, they located several people in the hotel parking lot, which staff reported to have come from the hotel room. Officers attempted to make contact with Nguyen at his hotel room, but he did not answer the door. A couple of minutes later, he exited the room with a woman identified as Deja Sunrhodes, 21, and he was wearing a black backpack. Police searching him found more than $1,000 in cash in his pant’s pocket.
Police obtained a search warrant for the hotel room, locating 56 pills of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, a revolver and several rounds of ammunition, as well as a butcher cleaver.
Sunrhodes, of Gering, has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction. Police searching Sunrhodes bag found a broken glass pipe, which tested positive for methamphetamine, and several straws with residue.
Sunrhodes is being held on a $10,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court later this month. Nguyen is being held on a $145,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Monday, Dec. 6.
Another woman that police made contact with at the hotel, Amy Simms, 42, was cited on a misdemeanor charge of providing false information.