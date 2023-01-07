Scottsbluff man injured in train collision

A Scottsbluff man suffered injuries collision with a train Saturday morning.
According to information released by Scottsbluff Police, officers were dispatched at about 2:10 a.m. to the intersection of W. Railway and W. 20th streets. Investigating officers determined that Ruben Castillo, 37, of Scottsbluff, had been driving a 2008 white Dodge Nitro westbound on W. 20th Street and he allegedly failed to stop at the lowered railroad crossing arms. Castillo proceeded to cross the railroad tracks in front of an approaching eastbound BNSF train. The train struck the vehicle and Castillo was ejected from the vehicle. The Nitro came to rest on the west side of the tracks approximately 25 feet south of W. 20th Street.
Castillo was transported by Valley Ambulance to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Sgt. Steven Lopez said officers issued a citation to Castillo on charges of driving under the influence and failure to stop at the railroad crossing.
Castillo's vehicle was a total loss and was towed from the scene. The BNSF train sustained minor damage and railroad crossing arms were damaged.
The crossing was closed during the investigation for approximately three hours.
Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted in the response.