Scottsbluff man injured in train collision

According to information released by Scottsbluff Police, officers were dispatched at about 2:10 a.m. to the intersection of W. Railway and W. 20th streets. Investigating officers determined that Ruben Castillo, 37, of Scottsbluff, had been driving a 2008 white Dodge Nitro westbound on W. 20th Street and he allegedly failed to stop at the lowered railroad crossing arms. Castillo proceeded to cross the railroad tracks in front of an approaching eastbound BNSF train. The train struck the vehicle and Castillo was ejected from the vehicle. The Nitro came to rest on the west side of the tracks approximately 25 feet south of W. 20th Street.