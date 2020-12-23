Scottsbluff man injured, treated for hypothermia after being found lying in roadway

Scottsbluff Police are investigating after an elderly man was found outside of his home early Wednesday morning.

At about 3:25 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of a possible stabbing after callers reported finding a man lying in the intersection of E. 15th Street and 17th Avenue. Responding authorities determined that the man had not been stabbed, but was suffering a head injury. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of his injury and hypothermia, Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson released.

The man resides in the immediate area of where he was found. Wasson said it was not known why the man, who was identified in scanner traffic as being in his 90s, was lying in the roadway or had been outside.

