Scottsbluff man killed in crash near Ogallala

OGALLALA, Neb. – A Scottsbluff man died in a car crash on I-80 just east of Ogallala. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, 69-year-old Juan Torres of Scottsbluff was driving a Chevy Impala at 6 p.m. on Monday when he entered the median and rolled.
The eastbound Impala collided with two cars heading westbound. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, and others at the scene suffered minor injuries. Thomas said the crash remains under investigation.
Christopher Borro
Reporter
Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.
