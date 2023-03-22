A Scottsbluff man accused of biting a police officer as he was being arrested on a drunken driving charge has agreed to a plea agreement.

The case against Stephen Lockman, 39, stemmed from an Oct. 26, 2022, arrest. Scottsbluff Police Department officers pulled over Lockman just after noon on Oct. 26 in the 2000 block of Second Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Officers alleged Lockman became confrontational with officers after getting out of the vehicle and biting an officer as officers handcuffed him and moved him to a patrol car. Officers also accused the man of threatening to kill one of the officers during the arrest.

On Wednesday, Lockman appeared in Scotts Bluff County District Court proceedings, and pleaded to amended charges in the case. He agreed to plea no contest or guilty to charges of driving under the influence, third offense, a Class W misdemeanor, and third-degree assault on a peace officer, a Class IIIA felony, as the result of a plea agreement.

A sentencing date was not available in online court records as of publication.