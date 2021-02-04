Scottsbluff man recognized for disabling attacker in prison stabbing

A Scottsbluff man has been honored after he took active steps to disable an attacker at a Torrington prison.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Thursday that Cullen Calderon, a correction officer, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has been awarded the Medal of Valor from the American Correctional Association.

According to a release from Paul Martin, deputy administrator of the transparency division of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Caldron was recognized after risking his own personal safety in order to prevent loss of life.

“Officer Calderon exhibited extraordinary bravery and valor in the line of duty, as evidenced by his actions, and he deserves recognition for the courage he demonstrated.”

Calderon, who was posted as the facility recreation officer on Sept. 10, 2019, had went to assist with a meal and was positioned in a west dining hall when he observed an inmate begin to stab another inmate from behind. Calderon advanced to the assault and began to wrestle the attacker to the ground. While keeping the inmate’s hand containing the weapon in control, Calderon “maintained absolute resolve in disarming the attacker,” preventing further injury to the other inmate and potentially staff.

Calderon’s actions “demonstrated the qualities of a leader and reflect his own high standards, which serve to uphold the highest traditions of the Wyoming Department of Corrections.”