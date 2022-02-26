 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsbluff man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

  • 0

OMAHA - United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced on Thursday that Scottsbluff resident Dillon Morgan, 24, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. District judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Morgan to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Morgan will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

Law enforcement, with the WING (Western Nebraska Intelligence Narcotics Group) Task Force, utilized a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Morgan. On Feb. 25, 2020, the informant purchased 29 grams of methamphetamine from Morgan. On March 2, 2020, the informant purchased an additional 30 grams of methamphetamine from Morgan. The following day, law enforcement arrested Morgan with two grams of meth. Morgan had been distributing it to other individuals in the Alliance and Scottsbluff areas.

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the WING Task Force.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News