Scottsbluff man sentenced to jail in theft of funds from memorial fundraiser

A Scotts Bluff County District Court judge recently sentenced a man convicted of stealing funds from an online campaign touted to benefit the children of a woman killed in a 2019 crash.

Febronio Plasencio Jr., of Scottsbluff, 37, had initially been charged with theft by deception, a Class IIA felony, after he stole from a GoFundMe fundraiser for the three young children of Holly Heath, who died Dec. 5, 2019, after being injured in a Nov. 20, 2019, crash. In January, Plasencio agreed to a plea agreement, pleading to a charge of theft by taking, a Class I misdemeanor.

The plea agreement required Plasencio to pay more than $5,400 in restitution and to write an apology letter to the Heath family. The plea agreement also included an arrangement for the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office to recommend probation in the case at a sentencing hearing.

Scotts Bluff County Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Plasencio on Feb. 12 to 365 days imprisonment on the charge, with Plasencio given credit for one day served.

An investigation in the case began after Gering Police were contacted regarding concerns about the fundraiser. The person contacting police said he was concerned funds would not be given to the Heath children, who have been cared for by Holly Heath's parents after her passing