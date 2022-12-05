Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison on drug charges

A Scotts Bluff County District Court judge sentenced a man convicted of drug charges to 18 to 60 months imprisonment on drug charges.

Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Jose Rosado, 64, Friday, Dec. 2, on three counts: two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class II felony; one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class IV felony.

According to court records, Rosado had been arrested after a Gering Police officer observed the man, who had a suspended driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle on May 12. The officer stopped Rosado.

During the stop, another officer alleged he observed a small plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine near the vehicle and believed it to have come from Rosado’s vehicle.

The officer conducted a search of the vehicle, locating more than 32 grams of methamphetamine, 18 fentanyl pills and about 5 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle.

In September, Rosado and prosecutors came to a plea agreement, which included Rosado agreeing to forfeit the 2010 Chevrolet Impala he had been driving at the time of the stop and the state agreeing to remain silent at the time of sentencing.

Rosado was credited with 120 days already served.