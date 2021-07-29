Scottsbluff man slated for trial on sexual assault charges

A Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a paramedic student during training is scheduled to be tried on charges in August.

Monty Betancur, also known as Montgomery Betancur, 50, is charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with first-degree false imprisonment, a class IIIA felony; tampering with a witness, a Class IV felony; and two counts of sexual assault without consent in the third-degree, a Class I misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Regional West Medical Center employee contacted police on Oct. 12, saying a woman wanted to report multiple sexual assaults. The woman, who had been participating in a field training program as a paramedic student, reported that she had been assaulted by Betancur on three different incidents on Oct. 11, 2020. The woman reported one of the incidents had occurred at the hospital, when she alleged Betancur grabbed her by an arm and pulled her close, pulling down her mask and kissing her. She said she felt trapped and couldn’t get away from the man.

Two other incidents reported on the same day, she said, with Bentancur allegedly grabbing her arm and pulling her close to him. During one of the incidents, she said, he brought both his arms around like a hug and pulled her against him.