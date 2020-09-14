Scottsbluff man, South Dakota woman sentenced on federal drug charges

A Scottsbluff man and a Box Elder, South Dakota, woman have been sentenced on federal drug charges stemming from an arrest in Banner County.

Justin Zambrowski, 44, and Rachel Wasserburger, 24, were sentenced on charges of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine, according to information released by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Banner County Court stemming from the March 20, 2019, arrest, Zambrowski and Wasserburger had been arrested after a Nebraska State Patrol trooper found them asleep in a vehicle on County Road 14, near County 65.

A passerby had reported witnessing a purple Acura parked on the county road and two people were asleep in the vehicle. The trooper contacted the driver, who was identified as Zambrowski, and Wasserburger, who was the passenger, and asked about their whereabouts. Zambrowski and Wasserburger both said they were coming from and heading to Scottsbluff, but Wasserburger also indicated they had been driving all night.

The trooper asked if Wasserburger and Zambrowski had anything illegal in the vehicle, which they denied, and Wasserburger gave the trooper permission to search her belongings. As the woman walked away, the trooper observed a small plastic baggie on the ground that contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Both Zambrowski and Wasserburger were arrested. Wasserburger also allegedly had baggies of suspected methamphetamine that she pulled from her pocket and the trooper found two additional baggies of methamphetamine, a pipe, syringes and other paraphernalia during a search of the car and a UHaul that also had been at the site.