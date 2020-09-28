Scottsbluff man struck by vehicle while walking

A Scottsbluff man suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

James Hanaford, 21, of Scottsbluff, was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries after being struck in a collision that occurred at about 5:47 a.m., Scottsbluff Police Capt. Tony Straub said.

Hannaford had been walking eastbound on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of East Overland when he was struck by a 2001 Ford Focus, driven by Elijah Sepulveda, 19. Sepulveda had been traveling east and drove his vehicle off the roadway, striking Hannaford.

Sepulveda was cited on a charge of failure to yield to a pedestrian and no valid registration. Straub said driver fatique is listed as a contributing factor in the crash.

