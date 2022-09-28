Scottsbluff man, Terrytown woman arrested on drug charges

Gering Police officers arrested two local residents Sunday on charges of associated with drug possession.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Terry Boulevard, an officer pulled over a black Dodge Journey driven by Taylor Sestak, 31, of Scottsbluff. Mackenzie Schreiber, 34, of Terrytown, was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to court documents, the officer recognized Sestak and alleged he witnessed Sestak stuffing items under his seat. After asking Sestak about the item, police arrested him and he was searched. Officers reported finding a blue fentanyl pill on his person and another in the vehicle. A syringe was also found.

Schreiber’s purse was also searched. Police alleged finding a syringe loaded with methamphetamine, a bottle with 31 blue fentanyl pills and a pill bottle filled with dozens of pills, only some of which were prescription, were found during the bill. More than half of those pills were identified to be controlled substances, mainly clonazepam.

Schreiber was charged with three Class 4 felonies for possession of controlled substances — one felony each for possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine and clonazepam. Sestak was charged with the Class 4 felony of possessing fentanyl.

A preliminary hearing for Sestak is scheduled for Oct. 3. Schreiber's case was bound over to district court.