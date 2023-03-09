The trial of a Scottsbluff man accused in the Nov. 25, 2020, stabbing death of a 23-year-old man is set for later this month.

Gregory Moore, 57, of Scottsbluff, is scheduled for trial in Scotts Bluff County District Court beginning March 20. Jury selection is set to take place that morning, with trial to begin immediately afterward. Currently, five days have been set aside for trial, according to court documents.

Moore is accused in the death of 23-year-old Fernando Camacho-McBride. Moore has been charged with second-degree murder, a Class IB felony; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony.

Police arrested Moore after being dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of E. 15th Street after being called to a do a welfare check on the man. A disturbance had been reported to have been ongoing since the early morning hours, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the case.

Once officers arrived, they contacted Moore who opened the door slightly to talk to an officer. The officer reported seeing a large amount of blood on the man’s clothing. As he directed Moore to open the door farther, he observed the body of a man, later identified as Camacho-McBride.

As police investigated, they also found furniture and other items indicated a struggle had occurred. An autopsy determined Camacho-McBride had been stabbed several times, leading to his death.

According to court filings, Moore is expected to contend at trial that he acted in self-defense, without an intent to kill. The state has indicated that it intends to enter evidence from a previous case Moore had been convicted in which he had attacked a landlord with a pocket knife in March 2020. The state intends to present that “prior bad act,” as it is called, to show Moore’s “intent, motive, knowledge and absence of mistake or accident” to counter the claim of self-defense.

Defense attorneys had filed motions to suppress statements that Moore made to police prior to arrest and past convictions. In the motions to suppress, the defense argued to keep out statements that Moore had made to police while at the residence. The state had previously indicated it would not use statements that Moore made to police while at the department, but intended to introduce statements Moore made to police after making contact with Moore, the court determined.

In a March 2 ruling, Judge Andrea Miller ruled on motions in the case, determining all statements made by Moore were voluntary and admissible at trial and could be used at trial, as well as evidence of prior convictions.

Trial in the case had been postponed as Moore had appealed a decision. Moore had underwent a competency evaluation in another case and Moore’s attorney argued that the homicide case had not been brought to trial within the time required by statute, thus violating Moore’s right to a speedy trial. The defense sought dismissal of the case, and Miller denied that motion. Moore’s attorney appealed that decision to the Nebraska Supreme Court. The Nebraska Supreme Court considered the appeal, issuing a ruling in September 2022, affirming Miller’s decision.

Moore is being represented by Kelly Breen, with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy. Doug Warner, an assistant attorney general with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, is prosecuting the case.