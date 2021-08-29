Scottsbluff man, two teens arrested in shooting of 18-year-old man

A Scottsbluff man and two teen boys were arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man, Scottsbluff Police released Sunday morning.

Ray Noel Camacho Jr., of Scottsbluff, and two unidentified teen boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats in connection with shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of West Overland just prior to 8 p.m., Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said. The two teens have also been charged possession of a handgun by a minor. Camacho and the two teens are held at the Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Wasson said that officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Overland after witnesses reported hearing several shots being fired. Arriving officers located numerous persons in the area and were were informed that a disturbance had occurred. Three subjects, who were known and were identified by witnesses, had fled the area following shots being fired by one or more suspects.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old man had been injured, suffering a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, and had been transported privately to Regional West Medical Center. Wasson said his injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.