Scottsbluff man, two teens arrested in shooting of 18-year-old man

A Scottsbluff man and two teen boys were arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man, Scottsbluff Police released Sunday morning.
Ray Noel Camacho Jr., of Scottsbluff, and two unidentified teen boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats in connection with shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of West Overland just prior to 8 p.m., Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said. The two teens have also been charged possession of a handgun by a minor. Camacho and the two teens are held at the Scotts Bluff County Jail.
Wasson said that officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Overland after witnesses reported hearing several shots being fired. Arriving officers located numerous persons in the area and were were informed that a disturbance had occurred. Three subjects, who were known and were identified by witnesses, had fled the area following shots being fired by one or more suspects.
An 18-year-old man had been injured, suffering a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, and had been transported privately to Regional West Medical Center. Wasson said his injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.
The man, who also has not been identified, was interviewed, as well as witnesses at the scene.
Throughout the evening and into the morning hours, officers arrested the two teens. On Sunday, at about 9 a.m., officers and investigators, with the assistance of Scotts Bluff County SWAT, arrested Camacho at a local hotel. Law enforcement also executed a search warrant at the hotel.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance Service assisted the department on the scene and throughout the investigation.