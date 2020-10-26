Scottsbluff officer Krisa Brass climbs in her career, but sees challenges as a woman officer

“I do not feel like they tried to dissuade me, but I do feel like they approached certain topics differently with me than my male counterparts,” she said.

Some officers have made comments that they would not want their own wives or family members in law enforcement.

Officers also expressed concern, wondering if she can handle herself if she doesn’t have immediate backup.

Many times, she said, her ability to handle a situation has been questioned throughout her years in law enforcement, something she doesn’t feel male officers have experienced on the same level.

“'Are you going to be able to hold your own, until someone gets there?'” she said she has been asked. “I feel like it was approached a little more from a ‘Could you handle it on your own?’ Where like with a male officer, it would be assumed it would be fine.”

Though it’s a question that can be asked particularly of new or younger officers on a force, she said she has felt she has had to “prove herself more” among some officers.