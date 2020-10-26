Scottsbluff officer Krisa Brass climbs in her career, but sees challenges as a woman officer

Part 2 of a 3 part series
When Scottsbluff Cpl. Krisa Brass first became interested in serving in law enforcement, she was a Gering High School student.
She recalls sitting in Randy Plummer’s classes, which often gave students the opportunity to sit in on trials and hear speakers. She enjoyed those experiences, she said, because “instead of us just getting the textbook lessons, you get a little more of the reality.”
She said it was during Plummer’s classes that she first considered pursuing a career in law enforcement. However, it was also in listening to one of those speakers that she got her first sign that not all thought women should be police officers.
One speaker, a man in law enforcement, “didn’t flat out say, ‘Women shouldn’t be cops’” but it definitely came off to me that he wasn’t a big supporter of it,” she said.
As part of a regional reporting project on police diversity, the Star-Herald tried to examine the make up of county and municipal law enforcement departments in the Panhandle. Tracking diversity is not new in law enforcement, but until recent years, much of the focus has remained on tracking women in law enforcement. However, despite the focus on tracking numbers, many law enforcement sources, including a July 2019 report on National Institute of Justice Research, Women in Policing: Breaking Barriers and Blazing a Path, cite that employment of women has remained largely stagnant in the last 20-30 years. Though women make up more than half of the U.S. population, they make up fewer than 13% of law enforcement officers nationally, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
For a look at women in law enforcement in the Panhandle, the Star-Herald gathered data from the Nebraska Crime Commission, which collects information yearly on law enforcement employment. According to the data, among sheriff’s departments in the Panhandle, women make up 8% of the officers on departments, nearly identical to 2014 statistics. Among departments in communities with a population of more than 5,000, data shows that women made up 16% of law enforcement officers among Panhandle agencies, which is higher than national figures and up from 5% of officers in those communities in 2014. Communities compared in that population were Alliance, Chadron, Sidney, Scottsbluff and Gering. Data comes from 2019, and departments may have had some changes in staffing since then, but still provides a glance at law enforcement employment in Nebraska.
Charting a course
As a child growing up in Colorado and then Nebraska, Brass said she looked up to law enforcement officers. For Brass, she came into contact with police as they often responded to her home, where abusive situations were reported as her stepfather was an alcoholic and drug abuser.
“For me, it was like, I could count on them, you know, when there’s so much chaos and they would show up and fix it ... at least for the day. ... After seeing that for so long, I kind of wanted to do that. I wanted to fix things and help people.”
Brass started exploring her interest in law enforcement during an internship with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office in 2008. She became a reservist for the department in 2011.
“The whole plan for me was for it to be a stepping stone to get a full-time job,” she said, saying that she also attended college and worked another job while being a reservist.
She served as an officer for the Kimball Police Department for a year before joining the Scottsbluff Police Department in 2013.
Throughout her career, Brass has worked alongside other women who are officers. At Scottsbluff Police Department, Brass is one of three women police officers. Even in the early days of her career, she said, Scottsbluff Police investigator Brandi Brunz served as a mentor.
Many officers saw Brunz as a “proactive officer with a good record.” It helps to have an officer like Brunz, she said, to relate experiences with and to serve as a sounding board.
While in Kimball, she said, she observed Kimball County Sheriff’s Deputy Marla Knigge, who is a longtime deputy in that community, garnered a lot of respect from others in the community.
Perceptions among officers
In her early experiences working as an intern and a reserve officer, Brass said she had male colleagues ask her if she was sure she wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“I do not feel like they tried to dissuade me, but I do feel like they approached certain topics differently with me than my male counterparts,” she said.
Some officers have made comments that they would not want their own wives or family members in law enforcement.
Officers also expressed concern, wondering if she can handle herself if she doesn’t have immediate backup.
Many times, she said, her ability to handle a situation has been questioned throughout her years in law enforcement, something she doesn’t feel male officers have experienced on the same level.
“'Are you going to be able to hold your own, until someone gets there?'” she said she has been asked. “I feel like it was approached a little more from a ‘Could you handle it on your own?’ Where like with a male officer, it would be assumed it would be fine.”
Though it’s a question that can be asked particularly of new or younger officers on a force, she said she has felt she has had to “prove herself more” among some officers.
There are certain skills that can be taught or corrected in law enforcement, but in high-stress situations, fight or flight reactions are important and establishing trust is common among teams. When officers are new, Brass said, there is a question: “What are you going to do? It’s one of those things where you don’t really know until you’re in it.
“I think a lot of it, at any department, is getting your feet wet and proving yourself. I get it,” Brass said. “For me, I don’t care who we hire, if they are younger, older, male, female, whatever. ... But (there is a culture where) you do have to prove yourself because it’s a job where I have to be able to rely on everyone around me to have my back if it comes down to it.”
Perceptions among the community
Now a corporal with the Scottsbluff Police Department, Brass writes a weekly column for the Star-Herald. One reader even asked her about being a woman in a law enforcement career, a topic Brass didn’t shy away from. Most often, she said, issues for women serving in law enforcement come not from counterparts, but from the general public.
She will respond to calls for service and people will ask for a male officer. There will oftentimes be people who do not want to talk to a woman, which can be common among certain cultures that stress masculinity.
“I wouldn’t say that it happens all the time, but it definitely happens,” she said, saying she has also had people use profanity and called her names.
When responding to some calls, she said, people will often suggest to her that she needs back up. She said she has even worked alongside male officers who are smaller stature than she is, and received the comment.
Gering Police Det. Jordan Moreno McBride, who the Star-Herald also interviewed as part of its series on diversity, said he thought women officers experienced more challenges in the field than he did as an officer who is partly Hispanic. He described situations similar to those mentioned by Brass, such as colleagues questioning their capabilities or people challenging them because they were women.
At the same time, it can be a benefit when victims want to talk to a woman, he said.
“There’s no universal Band-Aid, for every scenario is unique,” he said.
Interestingly, Brass said, she has experienced more issues among the public at a larger department than a smaller one, but mostly because of the increase in calls. In smaller communities, “good ol’ boy” attitudes were more common, with people telling her they had connections and questioning her enforcing the law.
Brass described her own personality as “matter-of-fact” and said she does realize that “It takes people awhile to know how to read me.” In a situation where she responds to a call, she said, a person wouldn’t have that history with her. However, she said, a certain amount of directness or even aggression would be needed, whether as a woman or a man.
“If it’s like a situation that is chaotic, or someone is escalating, I make it very clear this is how it’s going to be,” she said.
She has seen situations where a male officer can get a different reaction than Brass with a similar attitude, getting compliance while she gets resistance or even complaints.
Today, body cameras have helped to resolve those issues, she said. When body cameras were first implemented they made her nervous, she said.
“In reality, those body cameras have saved me so many times,” she said of the differences in perception toward when she has to be direct or aggressive as a police officer compared to a male officer.
“In the earlier days, I probably took it more personally,” she said, saying she credits leadership at the department with ensuring that all situations are examined and handled fairly. She can focus also on her successes.
Brass has been recognized as an officer of the year by the local Firefighters Ministry, which takes nominations from the public for its Heroes Awards, and was recently one of two Scottsbluff officers recognized in the Star-Herald’s Readers Choice Awards as a favorite officer in the community.
Diversity among officers
As a national conversation occurs among law enforcement about diversity, Brass said she does believe departments need to be diverse.
“It benefits you to have a well-rounded department, a lot of different kinds of personalities and different walks of life,” she said. “It makes you better as a whole.”
However, like leaders in the Panhandle law enforcement community, she questions if departments need to set quotas for hiring women or more minorities. Strategies for decreasing barriers or improving recruiting and retention of women and minorities is an oft-discussed topic in articles such as Police Magazine.
For those in law enforcement, Brass said, a focus needs to be on hiring capable officers.
“You should hire the best person for the job, regardless of their background,” she said. “I think that is the only fair and impartial way to do it: to hire the best candidate for the job.”
She said she gets a lot of questions from people interested in law enforcement, but many people are hesitant that they can do the job. She said that hesitancy has always been a part of recruiting for law enforcement, but more people are concerned about ridicule and liability in today’s world.
“The odds are against us,” she said. “... It’s a hard sell.”
Brass said she likes to talk to people who are interested in law enforcement in-depth and encourage them to do ride-alongs or internships.
She said she and her colleagues also focus on making police officers seem more relatable, believing it makes a difference to do things such as visit lemonade stands in the summer, give children stickers and have positive interactions with them.
“We want them to know: Police are truly there to help you and do their job.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.