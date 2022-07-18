Scottsbluff Police arrest escaped inmate over weekend

Scottsbluff Police apprehended a man who had escaped from the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center while on work detail over the weekend.

At around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, one of the inmate trustee workers at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, David Lee Scroggins Jr., left the facility driving a white Scotts Bluff County pickup with an attached black trailer, according to information released by Sheriff Mark Overman. Scroggins had been working outside the facility at the time, supervised by a corrections officer.

According to information released by Scottsbluff Police, officers responded at about 1;30 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Avenue I and W. 27th Street in reference to report Scroggins walking in the area. Officers made contact with the man on Avenue G. The man refused to identify himself, and he was taken into custody. He was later identified by his tattoos and transported to the detention center.

Scroggins had been charged in a warrant with theft by unlawful taking and escape. He was also arrested on a charge of criminal impersonation.