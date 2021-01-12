Scottsbluff Police arrest five during holiday enforcement campaign

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff Police Department partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2020 holiday season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drunken-driving enforcement campaign. From Dec. 18, 2020, through Jan.1, 2021, officers arrested five offenders (four alcohol and one drugs).

The Scottsbluff Police Department ramped up its usual enforcement efforts, adding two extra officers on weekend nights and one extra officer on some weeknights. Sgt. Philip Eckerberg said that by removing five drunk drivers from the roads, lives were likely saved.

“We can’t stress this enough: Drunk driving is deadly, illegal behavior, and it puts the driver, his or her passengers, and other road users at terrible risk,” Eckerberg said. “The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign helps our law enforcement officers better address this problem head on. If you feel impaired by any substance, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle."

In 2019, 6,877 drivers were arrested for DUI and 1,542 drivers were involved in alcohol-related crashes in Nebraska. Of all alcohol-related crashes in Nebraska, there were 51 fatalities and an additional 657 injuries in 2019.

“We encourage partygoers to always make a plan before they head out to their festivities, so that they may avoid driving drunk at all costs,” Eckerberg said. “Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Even one drink can be one drink too many. Drinking and driving is a choice; one you should never make.”