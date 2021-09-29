Scottsbluff Police corporal arrested on domestic assault allegations

Authorities arrested a Scottsbluff Police officer who is accused of assaulting his wife during a confrontation at their home Tuesday.
Matt Herbel, who is a corporal at the Scottsbluff Police Department, has been charged with third-degree domestic assault, a Class I misdemeanor.
Scottsbluff Police officers initially responded to the report of an assault at a residence in the 2600 block of Addison Avenue about 6:38 p.m., but requested another agency respond. Deputies with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department responded.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy said he responded and made contact with Herbel, who said an altercation had occurred between him and his wife. The man was attempting to leave his residence with the couple’s child. When asked if anything “physical,” had occurred, Herbel allegedly said “there was ‘no assault’ ... that he did not touch her, but he ‘blocked her.’”
He then said he took back his statement and told the deputy to take him to jail, saying he had put the woman in an “arm bar,” a law enforcement hold in which a subject’s arm is gripped and the arm is bent backward behind the subject's back. He said he used the arm bar to prevent the woman from “snagging him up and taking him out of the house,” which seems to be a reference to the child.
At the time of the call, on scanner traffic, dispatchers described a woman yelling into the phone and asking for law enforcement to respond, and then a man yelling into the phone. In the arrest affidavit, the deputy said Herbel said he was telling dispatch to get the cops there, accusing his wife of “doing stuff,” though he refused to tell officers what he alleged the woman had been doing. The woman also told police Herbel had been yelling into the phone as she called police, “shouting things like ‘Get off me,’” which she said were not actually happening.
He told the deputy he had been packing a bag for him and his son to stay at a hotel room, and told officers to talk to his wife. However, the woman told police Herbel had been packing her stuff, telling her that she needed to leave the home and that her son could not go with her. The woman told police she had gotten behind Herbel, described as having her son behind him in a corner, and got her son, at which time she alleged he grabbed her arm and twisted it behind her back “to the point she almost lost complete sensation in her arm.” With her son in her arms, she said, she fell onto the bed, on top of her son. After Herberl twisted her arm, she told police, she did push him.
Deputies described observing red marks on the woman’s wrist, and the back arm. One deputy said marks on the woman’s right arm were starting to bruise, and she also had marks on her left arm as well.
The woman was able to leave the home with her son, described by Herbel as having run out the door and down the street. Police made contact with the woman outside of the home, according to scanner traffic.
During questioning by police, Herbel gave officers demonstrations of standing in a doorway in which he alleged the woman pushed him, of using the method he described as an arm bar to put her on the bed and keeping a hold of her arm to escort her out of the room. In statements he made to officers after he had been arrested, he alleged his wife had damaged a door in the home, hit him, climbed over him while he was standing in the doorway and “stepped over his back and onto his neck to get through the door, and it hurt.” The officer also checked Herbel for injuries, observing a fingernail scratch on the front of his chest.
Herbel appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday to be arraigned on charges.
Bond in the case has been set at $7,000. A special prosecutor is expected to be appointed after the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office requested to be excused from arraignment proceedings Wednesday.
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald that he couldn’t comment at this time, other than to assure the incident would be thoroughly investigated, citing it as a personnel matter.
Herbel has been a member of the Scottsbluff Police Department for about 20 years, promoted to a corporal position four years ago. Court records list him as being represented by local attorney William Madelung.