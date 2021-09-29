Scottsbluff Police corporal arrested on domestic assault allegations

At the time of the call, on scanner traffic, dispatchers described a woman yelling into the phone and asking for law enforcement to respond, and then a man yelling into the phone. In the arrest affidavit, the deputy said Herbel said he was telling dispatch to get the cops there, accusing his wife of “doing stuff,” though he refused to tell officers what he alleged the woman had been doing. The woman also told police Herbel had been yelling into the phone as she called police, “shouting things like ‘Get off me,’” which she said were not actually happening.

He told the deputy he had been packing a bag for him and his son to stay at a hotel room, and told officers to talk to his wife. However, the woman told police Herbel had been packing her stuff, telling her that she needed to leave the home and that her son could not go with her. The woman told police she had gotten behind Herbel, described as having her son behind him in a corner, and got her son, at which time she alleged he grabbed her arm and twisted it behind her back “to the point she almost lost complete sensation in her arm.” With her son in her arms, she said, she fell onto the bed, on top of her son. After Herberl twisted her arm, she told police, she did push him.