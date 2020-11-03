 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff Police Department issue citations, makes arrests during U Text U Drive U Pay enforcement
Scottsbluff Police Department issue citations, makes arrests during U Text U Drive U Pay enforcement

The Scottsbluff Police Department announces the results of the recent U Text U Drive U Pay special enforcement. The enforcement was funded by a grant provided by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Texting while driving is a traffic offense that is subject to secondary enforcement. This means that an officer must stop a driver for a primary traffic offense such as speeding or failing to stop at a stop sign in order to address the texting violation.

Six Scottsbluff Police Officers worked 65 hours of overtime while participating in enforcement during the grant period. There were a total of 93 contacts made. There was one citation issued for texting while driving. Additional offenses that officers cited drivers for were: No Valid Registration, 31 citations; No Insurance, 10 citations; Seat Belt violation, eight citations, Speeding, seven citations; No Operator's License, seven citations; Driving Under Suspension, six citations; open container of alcohol citation, two; and Driving left of center citation, one. 

Fictitious License Plates one citation, The following arrests were also made: Arrest warrants, five; Drug possession, four arrests; DUI Alcohol arrests, two; Drug Paraphernalia, two arrests;  Trespassing, one arrest, Protection Order Violation, one arrest; Felony arrests, two; DUI Drugs arrest, one.

Sixty-one warnings were issued for various traffic violations.

