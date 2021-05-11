Scottsbluff Police hosting memorial ceremony Wednesday

The Scottsbluff Police Department is hosting a Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the lawn east of the Scottsbluff Public Safety building. A picnic will follow.

The ceremony pays tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and those in the profession during Law Enforcement Memorial Week, observed May 9-15. Throughout the nation, in-person and virtual events are being held.

In 2021, the names of 394 officers killed in the line of duty were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. These 394 officers included 295 (182 fatalities are COVID-19-related) officers who were killed during 2020, plus 99 officers who died in previous years but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now.