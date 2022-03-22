 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Scottsbluff Police investigate shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Scottsbluff Police investigate shooting
CHRISTOPHER BORRO/Star-Herald

Law enforcement from the Scottsbluff Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office block off the intersection near 1125 E. 15th St on Tuesday, March 22. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting. According to scanner traffic, an individual reported having been struck, however, no one was transported to the hospital. Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said the investigation was active and additional details were not available at press time.

Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

Local firefighters help battle Wellfleet blaze near North Platte

Local firefighters help battle Wellfleet blaze near North Platte

Eleven local firefighters from Gering, Morrill, Minatare and Banner County are among those battling a massive wildfire south of North Platte. As of Wednesday, the fire had encompassed about 1,000 acres several miles east of U.S. Highway 83 near Echo Road, according to the North Platte Telegraph.

Watch Now: Related Video

Honda unveils $124 million wind tunnel in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News