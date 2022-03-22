Scottsbluff Police investigate shooting

Law enforcement from the Scottsbluff Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office block off the intersection near 1125 E. 15th St on Tuesday, March 22. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting. According to scanner traffic, an individual reported having been struck, however, no one was transported to the hospital. Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said the investigation was active and additional details were not available at press time.