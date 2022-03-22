Scottsbluff Police investigate shooting

Law enforcement from the Scottsbluff Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office block off the intersection near 1125 E. 15th St on Tuesday, March 22. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting. According to scanner traffic, an individual reported having been struck, however, no one was transported to the hospital. Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said the investigation was active and additional details were not available at press time.
Eleven local firefighters from Gering, Morrill, Minatare and Banner County are among those battling a massive wildfire south of North Platte. As of Wednesday, the fire had encompassed about 1,000 acres several miles east of U.S. Highway 83 near Echo Road, according to the North Platte Telegraph.
After his office investigated trends in walkaway incidents, Inspector General Doug Koebernick highlighted the lack of mental health care, rampant drug use and disparities in the punishment of men and women found guilty of escape.