Scottsbluff police investigating after woman shot

Few details have been released about a shooting that injured a 33-year-old woman Friday.

Scottsbluff officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the Regional West Medical Center emergency room where a woman was being treated, having suffered a gunshot wound, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Tyler Fliam said. Officers learned that a shooting had occurred in Scottsbluff and that woman being treated had been transported to the hospital by a family member.

Fliam said the woman was treated for injuries and released. He said an investigation is ongoing, though no arrests have been made.

Additional details about the shooting weren’t released. At this time, Fliam said, “there is no known threat to public safety.”

