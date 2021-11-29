 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting
0 comments
alert top story

Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Scottsbluff Police are seeking information in drive-by shooting that occurred Friday in Scottsbluff.

According to a press release from Sgt. Steven Lopez, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Investigators determined that a home and vehicle had been struck by bullets, however, no injuries were reported. Police collected evidence from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The information gathered has determined this was not a random event,” he said.

Police are also investigating reports of gunshots being heard in the early morning hours of Nov. 25 in the East Overland area.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 308-632-STOP (7867).

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News