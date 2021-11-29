Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting

Scottsbluff Police are seeking information in drive-by shooting that occurred Friday in Scottsbluff.

According to a press release from Sgt. Steven Lopez, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Investigators determined that a home and vehicle had been struck by bullets, however, no injuries were reported. Police collected evidence from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

“The information gathered has determined this was not a random event,” he said.

Police are also investigating reports of gunshots being heard in the early morning hours of Nov. 25 in the East Overland area.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 308-632-STOP (7867).

