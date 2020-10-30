Scottsbluff Police offer Halloween tips

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff Police recommends the following Halloween safety tips:

Dress up for safety. Children’s Halloween costumes can be scary, funny, and clever, but they must also be safe. The safest are made of flame retardant materials and brighter materials are always better than darker ones for nighttime visibility.

Stay alert. Teach children how to navigate the streets and sidewalks safely and model good behavior by following safety rules yourself. Both children and adults should put electronic devices down, keeps heads up, walk and don’t run when crossing a street.

Trick or Treat with caution. If Older children, 12 or above, are allowed to go out on their, make sure they know to stay in a group and they should have a cell phone handy for emergencies. Know where they intend on going and set a time for them to be home. Younger children should always be accompanied by an adult

Use extra caution while driving. The most popular hours for trick or treating are from 5:30-9:30 p.m. so use extra caution, drive slowly, and remain extra alert when driving, especially through residential areas, during this time, or any time. Turn on headlights before it gets dark.