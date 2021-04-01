Scottsbluff Police receive grant for mobile radar units

The Scottsbluff Police Department is being awarded a highway safety grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) to assist in obtaining two mobile radar units, according to William Kovarik, administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office.

Kovarik said, “Technology holds immense promise when it comes to mitigating human error. This equipment is vital in helping agencies to more effectively target reckless drivers, making roadways safer for motorists and passengers.” The mobile radar speed detection equipment provides the agency with reliable, advanced technology that will enhance speed control efforts. The total grant funding assistance for this project is up to $1,800.

"This grant award will allow law enforcement to purchase equipment that will assist the agency in their mission to enhance public safety on our roadways," he said. "It provides the tools they require to focus on problematic traffic areas throughout Scottsbluff to promote safer roadways, and reduce speed related traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries."