Scottsbluff Police record improvement in seat belt usage during Thanksgiving campaign

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” campaign from Nov. 24-28, with overtime funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Before the enforcement began, Scottsbluff Police officers conduct a seat belt usage survey which showed that the seat belt usage rate was 52.25%. A second seat belt survey was conducted after the enforcement period which showed a seat belt usage rate of 58.75% for an increase of 6.5%.

The results of the enforcement effort are as follows: one citation for open container, three no seat belt citations, four arrests for driving under suspension, 12 citations for no valid registration, seven citations for no proof of insurance, four citation for no operator’s license, one citation for a provisional operator’s permit violation, one citation for no brake or tail lights, one citation for following too close, one citation for failure to yield, one citation for no helmet, one citation for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, one arrest for possession of a controlled substance, two citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sgt Phil Eckerberg, who oversaw the selected enforcement campaign, said in a press release, “We are pleased that seat belt usage improved during the time of the enforcement wave. There is still room to improve and we will continue to enforce seat belt laws even when there is not an enforcement wave.”