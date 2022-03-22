Scottsbluff Police release details in Tuesday night shooting

Scottsbluff Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, March 22.

At about 7:15 p.m., Scottsbluff Police were called to the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue to reports of shots being fired.

Shortly after the intial call, police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of E. 15th Street after it was reported someone may have suffered a possible gun shot wound. However, Scottsbluff Fire and ambulance personnel responding didn't transport anyone from the scene and it wasn't apparent if anyone had been treated for injuries.

In information released by Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson, he said officers conducting an investigation indentified a residence that had been shot several times in the alley between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. Police made contact with witnesses who told police a disturbance had occurred in the alley just prior to five or six shots being fired and a vehicle had left the scene of the disturbance.

Police were later contacted by the driver of the vehicle, who told police he had fled the area. He told police he had been in the area of the 1900 block of Sixth and Seventh Avenue, waiting for the resident of the home when he alleged two men approached him and started shooting. The man's vehicle had also been shot into several times.

As of this report, police were observed to still be on scene and Wasson said officers were also processing the vehicle.

Wasson said police are seeking information about the two men reported to have been in the area at the time that the shooting occurred. They were described as white males in their late teens to mid-twenties. One man was described as wearing a dark hoodie and the other was described to have been shorter, wearing a gray hoodie.

Both were believed to have been armed with handguns, he said.

Investigators are working to collect video evidence from the area that may assist in identifying the two men.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 308-632-STOP (7867) or the Scottsbluff Police Department, 308-436-5088.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.

