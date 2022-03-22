 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Scottsbluff Police release details in Tuesday night shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Scottsbluff Police investigate shooting
CHRISTOPHER BORRO/Star-Herald

Scottsbluff Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, March 22.

At about 7:15 p.m., Scottsbluff Police were called to the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue to reports of shots being fired.

Shortly after the intial call, police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of E. 15th Street after it was reported someone may have suffered a possible gun shot wound. However, Scottsbluff Fire and ambulance personnel responding didn't transport anyone from the scene and it wasn't apparent if anyone had been treated for injuries.

In information released by Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson, he said officers conducting an investigation indentified a residence that had been shot several times in the alley between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. Police made contact with witnesses who told police a disturbance had occurred in the alley just prior to five or six shots being fired and a vehicle had left the scene of the disturbance.

Police were later contacted by the driver of the vehicle, who told police he had fled the area. He told police he had been in the area of the 1900 block of Sixth and Seventh Avenue, waiting for the resident of the home when he alleged two men approached him and started shooting. The man's vehicle had also been shot into several times.

People are also reading…

As of this report, police were observed to still be on scene and Wasson said officers were also processing the vehicle.

Wasson said police are seeking information about the two men reported to have been in the area at the time that the shooting occurred. They were described as white males in their late teens to mid-twenties. One man was described as wearing a dark hoodie and the other was described to have been shorter, wearing a gray hoodie.

Both were believed to have been armed with handguns, he said.

Investigators are working to collect video evidence from the area that may assist in identifying the two men.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 308-632-STOP (7867) or the Scottsbluff Police Department, 308-436-5088.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

Local firefighters help battle Wellfleet blaze near North Platte

Local firefighters help battle Wellfleet blaze near North Platte

Eleven local firefighters from Gering, Morrill, Minatare and Banner County are among those battling a massive wildfire south of North Platte. As of Wednesday, the fire had encompassed about 1,000 acres several miles east of U.S. Highway 83 near Echo Road, according to the North Platte Telegraph.

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

The Nebraska State Patrol released that Minatare Police officer Bryan Martinez, 32, had been arrested at his residence Tuesday afternoon on accusations he stole guns from the department and sold them locally.

Watch Now: Related Video

Honda unveils $124 million wind tunnel in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News