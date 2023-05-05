At 2 p.m. Friday, portions of Broadway will be closed for the third annual Cinco De Mayo celebration. Barricades will be placed on Broadway from 16th Street to 19th Street. Please plan accordingly if needing to travel to this area. Participants and vendors are reminded that set up will be begin at 2 p.m. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. At 9 p.m. participants and vendors will have an hour to clear Broadway so that it can reopen at 10 p.m.