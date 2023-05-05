The Scottsbluff Police Department would like to remind the public of street closures due to Cinco De Mayo events taking place Friday and Saturday.
At 2 p.m. Friday, portions of Broadway will be closed for the third annual Cinco De Mayo celebration. Barricades will be placed on Broadway from 16th Street to 19th Street. Please plan accordingly if needing to travel to this area. Participants and vendors are reminded that set up will be begin at 2 p.m. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. At 9 p.m. participants and vendors will have an hour to clear Broadway so that it can reopen at 10 p.m.
Saturday morning will be the annual Cinco De Mayo parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time, all traffic will be blocked on East Overland from Third Avenue to 21st Avenue. Please plan accordingly if traveling to the area.