Scottsbluff Public Schools in 'Secure' status as police investigate report

Scottsbluff Public Schools placed several schools in SECURE status Monday, shortly before 1 p.m., as police investigated a report of a suspicious individual. The schools returned to normal operations shortly after 2 p.m.

The following SBPS buildings were placed into a SECURE status while Scottsbluff Police Department investigated a report of suspicious individuals in the vicinity of Scottsbluff High School: Scottsbluff High School, Bluffs Middle School, Bear Cub Preschool, Longfellow Elementary, Lincoln Heights Elementary and ReConnect.

SECURE status means doors are locked and business as usual is conducted inside. No one is permitted to enter or leave the schools until the SECURE status has been lifted.

According to scanner traffic, police were investigating a report of two males walking in the vicinity of the high school carrying backpacks. One of the males was reported to have a handgun.

A press release from the Scottsbluff Police Department reported that officers searched the area for more than two hours. They reviewed security camera footage and talked with several subjects in the area. However, none of the subjects contacted were identified as the subjects of the police report and none of them were carrying firearms.

The police department communicated the results of their investigation to the school district around 2 p.m.