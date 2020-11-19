Scottsbluff resident's camera captures possible mountain lion sighting

A video on Facebook showing a large cat crossing a lawn in the Westmoor area and has spurred interest by Nebraska Game and Parks and Scottsbluff Police.

The video, shared by Keely Gloria, was taken at her residence on Avenue P in an area close to the Field of Dreams complex. She said the Ring video camera captured the footage at about 3:18 a.m.

Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson issued a release Thursday that the department is “aware of an animal sighting on the west side of town.” The department has obtained additional information, he said, and is in communication with Nebraska Game and Parks officials. An investigation to identify the animal is ongoing.

Gloria told the Star-Herald that she had gotten an alert when the Ring camera captured the alert early Thursday, but hadn’t checked the recording until Thursday morning. On her Facebook post, she said she presumes the video captured a mountain lion, and said, “This is terrifying.” When she saw the video Thursday morning, she said, “I didn’t believe it at first, so I had to watch it a couple of times. I was so scared because I’ve never seen anything like that in town.”