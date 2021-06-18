 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scottsbluff seatbelt usage rate increases during selective
0 comments

Scottsbluff seatbelt usage rate increases during selective

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Longtime Scottsbluff officer: 'I look forward to coming to work'

Sgt. Phil Eckerberg stands near the vehicle used by shift supervisors. Eckerberg has served with the Scottsbluff Police Department for 23 years and been in law enforcement for 29 years.

 MAUNETTE LOEKS/Star-Herald

SCOTTSBLUFF — the Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Click it or Ticket high-visibility seat belt enforcement campaign held May 24 through June 6.

Scottsbluff Police officers wrote eight citations for seat belt violations and three child safety seat violations during this time period. There were a total of 82 other citations issued along with 163 warnings, and 115 arrests which includes five impaired driving arrests.

In addition to the enforcement activity seat belt use surveys were conducted before and after the campaign. The pre-seat belt usage rate was 51% and the post seat belt usage rate was 59.5%. This is an improvement; however, it is still below the 2020 Nebraska overall seatbelt usage rate of 80.6%, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Phil Eckerberg said in a press release.

Scottsbluff Police Officers worked overtime during the two-week time period which included the Memorial Day Weekend. The overtime was funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mitchell man killed in crash
Crime

Mitchell man killed in crash

MITCHELL — The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed a 74-year-old Mitchell man died as the result of a crash on Highway 26 Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News