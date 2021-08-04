Scottsbluff store owner sentenced to jail, fined more than $6,000 on liquor law violations

A Scottsbluff liquor store owner will serve four months in jail and has been ordered to pay more than $6,000 in costs after being convicted on liquor law violations.

Scotts Bluff County Court Judge Kris Mickey sentenced Kuldip “Cheema” Singh on Wednesday on eight counts connected to an Oct. 7, 2020, search of Singh’s store, Cheema’s Gas & Liquor. A Scotts Bluff County Court jury convicted Singh of four counts of evasion of liquor tax, a Class II misdemeanor, and four counts of acquiring liquor from someone other than a licensed dealer, in May.

On each of the evasion charges, Mickey sentenced Singh to 30 days jail and fined him $1,000. On each of the acquiring liquor charges, Mickey fined Singh $500. According to online court records, Singh’s jail sentence began immediately on Wednesday. However, records showed Singh had indicated he planned to appeal the case, so a due date had not yet been assigned for Singh to pay fines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During trial 17 boxes of liquor, such as Jack Daniels and Crown Royal, were among the evidence introduced as investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and officials with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission testified about a 16-month investigation that led to charges against Singh.