Scottsbluff woman accused in stabbing

A Scottsbluff woman faces charges as she is accused of stabbing a Scottsbluff man early Tuesday, March 30.

Cassie Calderon, 47, has been charged with second-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony, in Scotts Bluff County Court.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, Scottsbluff police officers responded to a parking lot at 1102 Avenue H after receiving a report of a stabbing at about 12:20 a.m. An officer spoke with a man, who was only identified in the arrest affidavit as “RS” who suffered a visible laceration that the officer described as having blood “spewing” from it. The arrest affidavit is unclear if the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but he did receive treatment at Regional West Medical Center.

The man alleged that Calderon, who he reported he had been involved with in a recently-ended relationship, had stabbed him. He told police that the woman had come by his house to pick up an electric power drill. He showed text messages to the officer that reportedly included a threat, “I’m gonna kill you,” according to the officer.

The man told police that he had initially thought Calderon had punched him and was unaware that he had been stabbed or what he had been stabbed with. He became aware of his injury after lifting his hand from the area he had been struck, feeling a wetness and seeing blood on his hand.

The woman had left the scene, going north on Avenue H, and police arrested her in the 600 block of W. 19th St. She declined answering questions of officers, invoking her Sixth Amendment rights, the officer says in the affidavit.

Calderon is next scheduled to appear in court on April 4 for a preliminary hearing. Bail in the case has been set at $50,000.

